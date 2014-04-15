SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
has signed a deal to sponsor Singapore's Formula One
grand prix race meeting this year in a move to promote its brand
among the global TV audience that follows motor racing.
The Sep 19-21 event will see the carrier's brand prominently
displayed in the city-state's Marina Bay street racing circuit
as hundreds of millions of TV viewers tune in. Financial terms
of the deal, announced in a statement on Tuesday, weren't
disclosed.
The airline's sponsorship - displacing local telecoms
company Singapore Telecommunications Ltd - comes as
premium carriers such as SIA seek ways to boost their brand
while customers increasingly opt for budget airlines. SIA faces
stiff competition on its medium- and long-haul routes from both
Gulf carriers and Asian regional airlines.
Last year, Emirates airline, Dubai's flag
carrier, clinched a five-year sponsorship deal with the Formula
One racing organisation as it tries to outdo regional rivals.
