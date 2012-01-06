SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore Airlines (SIA) , the world's second-biggest carrier by market value, said on Friday it has found cracks on the wing ribs on two of its Airbus A380s, but added the cracks pose no threat to safety and repairs have been carried out.

The remarks came after Airbus said on Thursday that engineers discovered minor cracks in the wings of a "limited number" of A380s, but the cracks were not affecting the safety of the aircraft.

"Cracks were found on a small number of wing rib feet on an Airbus A380 during inspections in the second half of last year. These pose no safety issue and repairs were carried out on the aircraft," SIA's spokesman Nicholas Ionides said in an email to Reuters.

"Repairs were subsequently carried out on a second aircraft. We have kept the relevant regulatory authorities fully informed, and will be carrying out inspections and any necessary repairs on other A380s as they go in for routine checks," he added.

SIA, the first operator of such aircraft, operates 14 A380s and has five on order, while Qantas has taken delivery of 10 of its 20 A380 aircraft on order.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported tiny cracks had appeared on wings of a Qantas A380 superjumbo.

The newspaper said the first crack, barely visible to the human eye, was spotted on a Qantas A380 undergoing a $130 million repair job in Singapore after a 2010 engine blowout.

At first, the discovery was believed to be related to the explosion on an inboard Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine but the cause was later found to be a separate issue, the report said. Both Singapore Airlines and Qantas are using Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines on their A380 fleets.