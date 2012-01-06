* Cracks have been fixed, not affecting safety - airlines
* Cracks found on two SIA A380s, one Qantas A380
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY Jan 6 Singapore Airlines
(SIA) and Qantas Airways said on Friday they
discovered cracks on the wing ribs of their Airbus A380s, but
said the cracks pose no threat to safety and repairs have been
carried out.
The remarks came after Airbus said on Thursday that
engineers discovered minor cracks in the wings of a "limited
number" of A380s, but said the cracks were not affecting the
safety of the aircraft.
"Cracks were found on a small number of wing rib feet on an
Airbus A380 during inspections in the second half of last year.
These pose no safety issue and repairs were carried out on the
aircraft," SIA's spokesman Nicholas Ionides said in an email to
Reuters.
"Repairs were subsequently carried out on a second aircraft.
We have kept the relevant regulatory authorities fully informed
and will be carrying out inspections and any necessary repairs
on other A380s as they go in for routine checks," he added.
Qantas separately said that "minuscule cracking"
was found in the wing ribs of the Qantas A380 being repaired in
Singapore after one of its Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines
suffered a mid-air blowout in 2010.
"Investigations have found that the cracking is unrelated to
the engine failure incident experienced by this aircraft in
November 2010 and is not unique to Qantas. It has now been
repaired," the carrier said in a statement.
"No immediate action is required by A380 operators because
the cracking presents no risk whatsoever to flight safety,"
Qantas said.
Airbus said it has traced the origin of the problem and
developed an inspection and repair procedure that will be done
during routine, scheduled four-year maintenance checks.
SIA, the world's second-biggest carrier by market value and
the first operator of such aircraft, operates 14 A380s and has
five on order, while Qantas has taken delivery of 10 of its 20
A380 aircraft on order, according to the airline's website.
Both Singapore Airlines and Qantas are using Rolls-Royce
Trent 900 engines on their A380 fleets.