SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Monday an Airbus A380 flying from London to Singapore made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to cabin depressurisation, but there were no injuries to the 467 passengers and 27 crew on board.

"Oxygen masks were deployed and the aircraft landed uneventfully at Baku airport at 01:03 (local time)," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

"We are seeking clearance from local authorities to transfer affected customers to a hotel until a replacement aircraft arrives from Singapore," the airline said.

Singapore Airlines is one of the biggest operators of the double-decker superjumbo, with 19 A380s in its fleet and has orders for five more aircraft. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)