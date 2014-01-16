SINGAPORE Jan 16 Singapore Airlines Ltd
and Air New Zealand have signed an agreement
to form an alliance, enabling Air New Zealand to fly the
Auckland-Singapore route and Singapore Airlines to operate the
Airbus A380 to New Zealand.
"Subject to regulatory approvals, the carriers would aim to
boost their existing capacity between Singapore and New Zealand
by up to 30 percent year-round over time," SIA and Air New
Zealand said in a joint statement on Thursday. Pending the
approvals, flights could commence as early as December 2014.
The tie-up is in line with SIA's strategy to form global
partnerships for its flagship premium airline to combat stiff
competition from ambitious Gulf carriers such as Emirates and
Etihad Airways. Last year, Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
struck an alliance with Emirates.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)