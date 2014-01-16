SINGAPORE Jan 16 Singapore Airlines Ltd and Air New Zealand have signed an agreement to form an alliance, enabling Air New Zealand to fly the Auckland-Singapore route and Singapore Airlines to operate the Airbus A380 to New Zealand.

"Subject to regulatory approvals, the carriers would aim to boost their existing capacity between Singapore and New Zealand by up to 30 percent year-round over time," SIA and Air New Zealand said in a joint statement on Thursday. Pending the approvals, flights could commence as early as December 2014.

The tie-up is in line with SIA's strategy to form global partnerships for its flagship premium airline to combat stiff competition from ambitious Gulf carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways. Last year, Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd struck an alliance with Emirates.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)