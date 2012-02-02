(Adds quotes, details)
* Q3 net profit S$135.2 mln vs S$162.5 mln market forecast
* Says passenger, cargo yields to remain weak
* Forward bookings keep showing signs of weakness
* Shares down about 25 pct since July, underperform market
By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Battered by its heavy
exposure to the premium segment, Singapore Airlines Ltd
expects to see a further deterioration in its business
as it struggles with sluggish demand and rising fuel costs.
The world's second largest airline with a market value of
$10.5 billion after Air China said both passenger
and cargo yields would remain under pressure after it reported a
bigger-than-expected 53 percent fall in quarterly profit on
Thursday.
The global airlines industry has been struggling to pass on
higher cost of fuels to customers as demand for business and
leisure travel dwindles due to the global economic slowdown.
"Forward bookings continue to show signs of weakness in the
final quarter of the financial year, due to uncertainty in the
global economy and the protracted Eurozone debt crisis,"
Singapore Air said in a statement.
"Passenger yields are expected to remain under pressure
while cargo yields are expected to continue to decline," it
said, adding that air cargo market remained weak due to weak
consumer demand in major developed economies.
The carrier, around 55 percent owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, reported net profit of
S$135.2 million ($108 million) for October-December, down from
S $288.3 million a year ago.
The profit was lower than an average forecast of S$162.5
million from four analysts polled by Reuters.
Singapore Air, whose primary customers are business
travellers, has been badly hit by a slowdown in corporate travel
as major companies, mainly financial firms, are cutting costs.
The airline said its fuel bill rose 33 percent in the quarter
from a year ago.
This is the fourth straight quarter when Singapore Airline's
profit has missed analysts' forecasts, according to data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine. The airline's October-December revenue
was little changed at S$3.88 billion.
Singapore Air's share of passengers travelling through
Changi Airport has been falling, while budget carriers such as
AirAsia Bhd and JetStar, a unit of Australia's Qantas
Airways Ltd have been gaining market share.
Late last year, the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) cut its forecast for airline industry profits by a
quarter to $3.5 billion for 2012 and warned the industry could
plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if Europe's debt problems trigger
another banking crisis.
Singapore Air's rivals in East Asia such as Cathay Pacific
and Chinese carriers have benefited from a large
exposure to China.
The company's shares have fallen by about a quarter since
the end of July on concerns about the global economy, while the
broader market index shed about 10 percent.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)