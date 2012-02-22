SINGAPORE Feb 22 Singapore Airlines Ltd
has cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent due to
persistent weakness in demand and high jet fuel prices.
"The air cargo market has shown weakness for the past nine
months, and the depressed demand that we are seeing across all
markets gives us little reason to be optimistic about the
near-term outlook," SIA Cargo President, Tan Kai Ping, said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"With no improvement expected in the first half of this
calendar year, and with stubbornly high fuel prices pushing up
costs, we have taken appropriate action to reduce our freighter
operations to better match capacity to demand," he said.
The airline said the capacity reductions were implemented
recently and will continue into the northern summer operating
season which starts late next month.
SIA Cargo operates 13 Boeing 747-400 freighters.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)