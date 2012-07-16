SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore Airlines filled
69.9 percent of the available space on its planes in June,
higher than the 66.9 percent in May and the 68.6 percent a year
earlier.
The passenger load factor rose to 83 percent in June from
78.8 percent a year earlier but the cargo load factor fell to
63.1 percent from 64.0 percent, SIA said on Monday.
SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 0.4
percentage points in its passenger load factor to 78.7 percent
from a year earlier.
Singapore Airlines is due to report quarterly earnings on
July 25.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Change Y/Y
Overall load 69.9 66.9 68.6 1.3 pts
factor
Passenger load 83.0 75.8 78.8 4.2 pts
factor **
Cargo load factor 63.1 62.8 64.0 -0.9 pt
Passengers 1.54 1.457 1.402 9.8 pct
carried ***
* load factor in percent
** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change
*** millions
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)