SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA)
filled 66.9 percent of the available space on its
planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April and slightly
below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.
The passenger load factor rose to 75.8 percent from 73.6
percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.8
percent from 64.7 percent, SIA said on Friday.
SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 1.7
percentage points in its passenger load factor to 73.2 percent
from a year earlier.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Change Y/Y
Overall load factor 66.9 68.5 67.4 -0.5 pt
Passenger load 75.8 79.7 73.6 +2.2 pts
factor **
Cargo load factor 62.8 62.6 64.7 -1.9 pts
Passengers carried 1.457 1.502 1.367 +6.6 pct
***
* load factor in percent
** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage
change
*** millions
