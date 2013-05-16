SINGAPORE May 16 Singapore Airlines Ltd
, which is expanding in the low-cost segment, reported
a weaker-than-expected rise of nearly 13 percent in full-year
net income and said it was cutting capacity between April and
June in a sluggish market.
Asia's second-biggest airline, which has a market value of
$11 billion, said net income rose to S$379 million ($304
million) for the year to March 31. This was below an average
forecast of S$409.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimates.
Fourth-quarter profit of S$68.3 million was also below
estimates.
SIA said the parent airline company and its regional carrier
SilkAir were implementing capacity adjustments to weaker markets
between April and June.
"Forward passenger bookings for the next few months are
almost flat compared to the same period last year," SIA said in
the statement on Thursday.
"Yields are likely to remain under pressure amid weak
economic sentiment, and revenues will be further diluted if key
revenue-generating currencies continue to depreciate against the
Singapore dollar."
SIA's premium class travel, which makes up about 40 percent
of revenue, has been hit by cutbacks in corporate budgets.
Profit had slumped nearly 70 percent in its previous financial
year and margins had narrowed.
($1 = 1.2468 Singapore dollars)
