* Tough competition from Emirates, others on long-haul
routes
* Budget carriers taking 50 percent of seats in SE Asia
* SIA "lacking confidence" to price appropriately-analyst
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Struggling Singapore Airlines
Ltd is showing little sign of a recovery with
passenger yields falling to near four-year lows, highlighting
SIA's eroding pricing power in a weak market for premium
airlines.
SIA's yields fell for the third consecutive quarter as it
faced stiff competition on its medium and long-haul routes from
Gulf carriers such as Emirates Airline and others including
Malaysian Airline System Bhd and Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd.
Premium-class travel, which makes up about 40 percent of
SIA's revenue, has been hit as businesses cut travel spending
and budget carriers including AirAsia Bhd and
privately held Lion Air are also attracting more passengers and
now operate more than 50 percent of seat capacity in Southeast
Asia.
"We are going through a period in the world where demand is
sluggish, but there's been a lot of capacity growth by many
airlines, some more than others," Mak Swee Wah, head of
commercial activities at SIA, told Reuters on Wednesday after a
presentation to analysts.
On Tuesday, SIA reported a 24 percent rise in operating
profit to S$86.9 million ($69.5 million)in the quarter ended
September from a year earlier, matching an average estimate of
S$87.2 million in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Passenger yield, or the average price a passenger pays to
fly one kilometre, fell to 11 Singapore cents from 11.4
Singapore cents at SIA's flagship airline unit. Passenger
numbers rose about 6 percent to 4.8 million.
Promotional activities and a rising Singapore dollar against
major revenue-generating currencies pushed yields lower.
"This is one business where there's no one single factor.
You have to push all accelerators and at the same time making
sure that your cost is under control," Mak said.
Though advance bookings are picking up, SIA expects yields
to remain under pressure. Analysts said this was surprising,
given that Cathay Pacific was keeping its prices firm.
"Singapore Airlines is obviously just lacking confidence in
its ability to price its products appropriately," said Timothy
Ross, analyst at Credit Suisse, who cut SIA's net profit
estimate for this year by 20 percent and downgraded the stock to
"neutral."
"On every basis, Cathay is a much better-run airline," said
Ross, adding that Cathay was more nimble, more responsive on
products and more aggressive on pricing products appropriately.
To win customers, SIA and its regional arm, SilkAir, said
checked-in baggage allowances would increase by 10 kilograms for
all classes of travel from Nov. 15. Economy-class passengers
will be able to carry 30 kilograms of free baggage.
Under CEO Goh Choon Phong, SIA has been diversifying its
revenue streams and aims to create new ones, such as an Indian
joint venture for a full-service airline it expects to start
operating from next year.
SIA, 56-percent owned by Singapore sovereign investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, started Scoot, a medium and
long-haul budget airline last year and it has raised its
one-third stake in short-haul budget airline Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd.
"It certainly seems to be running faster just to stand
still. There is a lot of capital being expanded, but it's not
clear that there's going to be a return on that capital," Ross
said of SIA.
($1 = 1.2504 Singapore dollars)
