June 6 (IFR) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is making
waves in the Asian debt markets with a series of unusually big
investments in bonds from China.
According to market sources, in recent weeks, GIC has bought
US$700m of unrated 4.7% bonds due 2019 from computer maker
Lenovo, a US$400m 2019 private placement from property developer
Vanke, and a HK$2bn (US$258m) 3.2% 2020 note from internet group
Tencent Holdings.
Adding to the sudden increase in activity, the fund is said
to have been behind the anchor order for the US$350m reopening
of China Resources Land, as well as a big buyer in several other
transactions.
The investments in unrated bonds and private placements mark
a newly aggressive approach from GIC. It also contrasts with the
liquidity-driven investment philosophy of other sovereign wealth
funds, which typically prefer to invest taxpayers' money in
high-rated and well-traded securities.
"A US$700m order for an unrated bond is a big thing for a
sovereign wealth fund," said one banker.
Observers believe the shift in investment strategy marks a
rebalancing of GIC's portfolio towards fixed-income assets and
North Asia.
"GIC has been rebalancing into emerging markets in the last
five years, particularly into China," said Enrico Soddu, an
analyst at London-based Institutional Investor's Sovereign
Wealth Center (SWC).
Based on SWC data, GIC's investments in North Asia grew to
13% of its portfolio last year from 8% in 2008. During the same
period, it reduced its European exposure to 11% from 27%.
The latest deals, however, suggest GIC is allocating a
greater portion of its portfolio to fixed income. GIC had 21% of
its assets in fixed income at the end of 2013, up from an
unusually low 17% in 2012, the SWC data showed. GIC does not
publish a detailed breakdown of its investments.
"Before, GIC was just another bidder for public bond deals
and was not a big player," said a source familiar with the
matter. "Now, it is increasingly taking the anchor investor
role."
Another source agreed, saying: "Lately, GIC has a shopping
list of fixed-income names, with focus on China and tech paper."
The unusual approach, however, raises questions about GIC's
concentration of exposure to Chinese fixed income.
"Given the diversification mandate, it's not typical for GIC
to take concentrated positions on the equity side. Presumably,
the same philosophy would apply to its fixed-income
investments," said Joseph Cherian, practice professor of finance
and director for the Centre of Asset Management Research and
Investment at the National University of Singapore's Business
School.
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT
A recent management reshuffle at GIC could explain the shift
in strategy. Last year, several senior managers were replaced,
while the fund reviewed its investment strategy at the same
time.
"This [the large bets on Chinese bonds] is perhaps possible
under their new investment framework that was established last
year, where an investment board oversees its active investments
and pays particular attention to large investments, but with
careful risk management," Cherian said.
Among the senior management, five of the seven positions
were filled with new staff, all of whom were promoted
internally. While implementing the management change, the fund
also adopted a new investment framework with a reference
portfolio based on the model of the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board.
The reference portfolio targets a 65% allocation in equities
and 35% in fixed income, which reflects the Singapore
Government's risk appetite, according to the GIC website. The
portfolio also includes an active portfolio, which allows the
fund to use opportunistic strategies.
As of the end of 2013, GIC had assets under management of
around US$315bn, according to the SWC. So, a 14% rebalancing
means another US$44bn to invest in cash and bonds.
However, as it moves more heavily into fixed income, the GIC
is not buying indiscriminately.
Vanke's five-year private placement pays a coupon of 4.5%,
which is attractive relative to its 2018s currently yielding
around 4%. Tencent's HK$2bn bonds due 2020 were priced at par to
yield 3.2%, higher than its US$2bn due-2019 currently yielding
around 2.9%.
Lenovo's US$1.5bn bond, priced to yield 300bp over US
Treasuries on April 29, is one of the best-performing issues in
the last month in Asia, according to traders. The paper was
quoted at a spread of 221bp on June 4, or a cash price of 104,
representing a 4.2% cash gain in the last five weeks and a
US$29m paper profit for GIC.
Much of the rally, however, was due to the fact that
portfolio managers heard the rumour that the GIC was the anchor
on the deal.
The paper profit may be sizable, but GIC is not likely to
flip the bonds for a quick gain.
"GIC is the buy-and-hold type of investor, and it is likely
looking at long-term gains. It is unlikely that it will use its
bulky positions to move the market," said a Singapore-based bond
trader.
GIC declined to comment.
