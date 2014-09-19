BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd : * Says sgx boosts yuan aspirations with new fx contracts * Says welcomes bank of China as first Chinese settlement bank * Says new Asian fx contracts will be available for trading from 20 October
2014 * Adding new Asian foreign exchange (fx) futures contracts on Chinese renminbi
("rmb") (usd/cnh, cny/usd), Japanese yen (usd/jpy) and thai baht * Source text for Eikon *
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management