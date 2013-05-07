(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no change to text)
SINGAPORE May 7 The Singapore Exchange
and the operator of China's physical iron ore trading
platform have agreed to cooperate, the bourse said, in a move
that could increase the influence of the world's biggest buyer
over the market.
The deal between SGX and the China Beijing International
Mining Exchange (CBMX) will involve cooperation in product and
market development as well as exploring a medium-term plan to
improve the ability of traders to transfer risk between the spot
and derivatives markets, SGX said.
The Singapore bourse clears more than 90 percent of globally
traded iron ore swaps, and CBMX runs China's first physical iron
ore trading platform, which was set up a year ago.
China, which buys about two-thirds of the world's more than
1 billion tonnes of iron ore seaborne shipments, wants to
increase its influence over the pricing of its biggest import
commodity by volume.
The industry has shifted to spot prices in recent years,
with the end of four decades of pricing that was set in annual
contracts.
SGX said the agreement with CBMX is the first in the global
iron ore market between an international derivatives clearer and
a Chinese physical spot trading platform.
CBMX competes with the globalORE platform in Singapore.
which does not have an iron ore cooperation deal with SGX.
Global miners BHP Billiton, Vale and Rio
Tinto and Chinese steelmakers including Baoshan Iron
and Steel are members of both the CBMX and globalORE
platforms.
SGX cleared a record 109 million metric tonnes of iron ore
swaps in 2012, while more than 13 million tonnes of iron ore
have traded on CBMX's platform since it opened in May last year.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Jane Baird)