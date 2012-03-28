(Refiles to fix typographical errors in headline, paragraph 3)
SINGAPORE, March 28 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
said on Wednesday it is streamlining its business
structure to try and improve its growth prospects.
The bourse said it will reorganise into five key business
units - derivatives, listings, market data and access,
post-trade and securities - from May 1.
Its fixed income business will become part of the securities
unit, while commodities will move into derivatives.
SGX chief executive Magnus Bocker would take direct
responsibility for the listings business, as well as overseeing
the separate sales and clients unit. Bourse's president
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami would oversee the other four business
areas.
In a separate announcement the exchange said its
co-President, Gan Seow Ann, has decided to resign after 11 years
with the bourse, but would stay on as an adviser.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Paul Tait)