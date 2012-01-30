SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore Exchange Ltd
said investors in the United States can now directly
trade two of its futures contracts from within the country.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission certified on
Friday that the FTSE China A50 and MSCI Asia APEX 50 futures
contracts may be offered and sold to individuals in the U.S.,
the Singapore bourse operator said in a statement on Monday.
The FTSE China A50 futures is the only offshore contract
that provides exposure to China's domestic A-shares market,
while the MSCI Asia APEX 50 is a proxy to the broader MSCI AC
Asia ex Japan Index, it said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)