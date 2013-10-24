* Authorities to review market structure and practices
* Say broking firms exposed to three stocks are sound
By Anshuman Daga and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore's central bank and
stock market operator are conducting an extensive review of
recent share price volatility in three inter-linked Singapore
companies, which wiped out billions of dollars in combined
market value from the firms.
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX), which is both the
market operator and the regulator, suspended trading in shares
of Blumont Group Ltd, Asiasons Capital Ltd
and LionGold Corp Ltd on Oct. 4, after sharp declines
in their stock prices.
It then slapped trading restrictions on them for two weeks.
"MAS and SGX are conducting an extensive review of the
activities around these stocks," the Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) told Reuters late on Thursday in an e-mail
response to questions.
"We cannot divulge more information at this point so as not
to undermine potential investigations. This episode has also
surfaced broader issues regarding the market structure and
practices which MAS and SGX intend to review thoroughly. Upon
completion of the review, we will consult the public if changes
are required," it said.
The comments from the MAS, which oversees the SGX, follow
criticism in the local media that SGX had stepped in too late to
tame the volatility.
SGX's dual role as market operator and regulator has in the
past raised questions about a conflict of interest as it
regulates listed companies that are also its clients.
The remarks from Singapore's central bank are also the first
confirmation that authorities had kicked off an investigation
into the activities surrounding the three stocks.
The stocks lost up to S$8.7 billion ($7 billion) in combined
market value in a few sessions this month, and fell back to
being the penny stocks they were before dramatic gains earlier
this year.
Blumont's stock closed at S$0.20 on Thursday, compared with
a high on Oct. 1 of S$2.50. Asiasons Capital fell 2 percent to
S$0.23 at Thursday's close, against a high of S$2.80 at the
beginning of the month.
Under the trading curbs, the first to be imposed on any
Singapore-listed stocks for five years, SGX declared the stocks
as "designated securities." That meant traders could not
short-sell them and had to pay for any purchases with cash
upfront.
Traders have said several brokerages in Singapore could lose
millions of dollars following those big price falls.
The MAS however said the operations and financial positions
of broking firms exposed to those stocks remain sound and it
will continue to keep a close watch on the brokerages.
"MAS has been closely monitoring the exposure of the broking
firms by collecting reports on losses and major counterparty
exposure arising from their exposures to the three counters."
Earlier on Thursday, an association representing Singapore's
retail investors called for a probe into the three stocks.
Analysts had said sharp gains seen in the three stocks
earlier this year had not been backed by obvious business
fundamentals.
($1 = 1.2372 Singapore dollars)
