SINGAPORE Oct 24 Singapore's central bank said
it is conducting an extensive review with Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) of recent share price volatility in three
inter-linked Singapore companies, but said the operations and
financial positions of broking firms exposed to those stocks
remain sound.
"MAS has been closely monitoring the exposure of the broking
firms by collecting reports on losses and major counterparty
exposure arising from their exposures to the three counters,"
the Monetary Authority of Singapore told Reuters in an e-mail
response to questions.
"The operations and financial positions of the broking firms
remain sound. We will continue to monitor the situation
closely."
SGX suspended trading in shares of Blumont Group Ltd
, Asiasons Capital Ltd and LionGold Corp Ltd
on Oct. 4 after sharp declines in their stock prices
wiped billions of dollars in market value off the three firms.
Traders have said several brokerages in Singapore could lose
millions of dollars following those big price falls.
"MAS and SGX are conducting an extensive review of the
activities around these stocks," the MAS said. "This episode has
also surfaced broader issues regarding the market structure and
practices which MAS and SGX intend to review thoroughly. Upon
completion of the review, we will consult the public if changes
are required."
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)