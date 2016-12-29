BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
SINGAPORE Dec 29 Singapore Post Ltd named an executive from logistics firm Toll Group, Paul Coutts, as its new group chief executive officer.
The announcement comes nearly a year after Wolfgang Baier, who oversaw SingPost's expansion into businesses related to e-commerce, resigned as CEO from the company, which counts Singapore Telecommunications and Alibaba Group Holding among its top shareholders.
Shares of SingPost, which has a market value of $2.2 billion, suffered a decline after questions were raised over its corporate governance. The company has since implemented several changes to address shareholder concerns. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by David Clarke)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: