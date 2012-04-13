SINGAPORE, April 13 Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) posted on Friday a 11.6 percent rise in second- quarter net profit, helped by higher rental income.

SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in Singapore, said its net profit rose to S$84.1 million ($67 million) from S$75.4 million a year ago. Its operating revenue grew 3.7 percent to S$298.5 million.

Rental income for SPH surged 21.6 percent to S$48 million in the second quarter compared with a year ago, helped by higher rents from Clementi Mall, which was not fully operational last year, SPH said.

"Amidst the uncertain economic outlook, the group will continue to seek business opportunities for future growth while striving to sustain its core newspaper business," said Alan Chan, chief executive officer of SPH. ($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by David Holmes)