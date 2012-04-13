SINGAPORE, April 13 Publishing and property firm
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) posted on Friday a
11.6 percent rise in second- quarter net profit, helped by
higher rental income.
SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in
Singapore, said its net profit rose to S$84.1 million ($67
million) from S$75.4 million a year ago. Its operating revenue
grew 3.7 percent to S$298.5 million.
Rental income for SPH surged 21.6 percent to S$48 million in
the second quarter compared with a year ago, helped by higher
rents from Clementi Mall, which was not fully operational last
year, SPH said.
"Amidst the uncertain economic outlook, the group will
continue to seek business opportunities for future growth while
striving to sustain its core newspaper business," said Alan
Chan, chief executive officer of SPH.
($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by David Holmes)