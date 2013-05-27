(Adds detail)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE May 27 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
(SPH) aims to make S$1.048 billion ($829 million) by
selling part of a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose
assets are two shopping malls, in what could be the city-state's
third-biggest IPO this year.
The company plans to sell 30 percent of SPH REIT, giving
investors part-ownership of the Paragon shopping mall in
Singapore's prime Orchard shopping district and Clement Mall in
a western suburb.
The two malls are valued at S$3.07 billion and the listing
is scheduled for July.
"SPH believes that SPH REIT will serve as an efficient
platform for the holding of investment properties which SPH may
divest in the future," CEO Alan Chan told a news conference.
SPH said the IPO would result in the firm booking net cash
of around S$1.048 billion. This will involve receiving S$540
million from the sale of units in SPH REIT and the transfer of
S$900 million in debt to the REIT, offset by payment of around
S$361.2 million to non-controlling shareholders in the
properties.
Following the listing, SPH's net debt-to-equity ratio will
fall to 9.3 percent from 40.6 percent.
The firm, which has a near-monopoly in newspaper publishing
in Singapore, plans to distribute 18 Singapore cents a share as
a special dividend to shareholders after the listing, it said in
a statement.
Singapore has seen strong demand for REITs and business
trusts as investors search for higher yields in a low-interest
rate environment.
Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, a trust backed by
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, raised $1.3
billion in February in Singapore's biggest IPO so far this year.
This was followed by Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT),
which owns TBC Group, Taiwan's third-largest cable TV operator,
which raised $1.14 billion earlier this month.
Credit Suisse, DBS and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp are joint bookrunners for the SPH REIT,
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier.
($1 = 1.2644 Singapore dollars)
(Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)