SINGAPORE Dec 9 Citizens of five
countries, including the United States and Switzerland, could
avoid paying the additional stamp duty when they purchase a
property in Singapore due to tax treaties with the city-state,
the Straits Times reported on Friday.
Similar treatment will also be accorded to citizens of
Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland, who will be treated the same
as Singapore citizens, the paper quoted the tax department as
saying.
Singapore announced new measures on Wednesday to cool its
housing market, saying foreigners who buy private homes will
have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the
property value.
Many Singaporeans have blamed an influx of foreigners from
China and other locations for driving up the costs of living in
Singapore.
Foreigners accounted for 18 percent of new home units sold in
Singapore in the third quarter this year, exceeding the previous
peak of 15 percent in 2007, Citigroup said in a research note.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill)