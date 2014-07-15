SINGAPORE, July 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 73 percent in June compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 482 units in June, compared with 1,806 units sold in June 2013.

The level of sales was also down sharply from the previous month, falling about 68 percent from May, when 1,488 units had been sold.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)