SINGAPORE Aug 14 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications
operator, reported a 17 percent fall in its first-quarter
profit, hurt by one-off items and adverse currency movements.
SingTel earned S$835 million in the three months ended in
June, compared with S$1.01 billion a year ago. The latest
quarter included one-off losses of S$46 million, compared with
net exceptional gains of S$114 million in the year-ago period.
Its underlying net profit was S$881 million, compared with
S$897 million in the year-ago period.
Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of S$916
million, excluding one-time items, according to a Reuters poll
of four brokerages.
Revenue fell 3.4 percent to S$4.15 billion.
In an outlook statement the company said it expects its
consolidated revenue and underlying profit for the financial
year ending March 2015 to be stable.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Rachel Armstrong)