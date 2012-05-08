SINGAPORE, May 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Wednesday its group mobile customer base reached 445 million users as of March 2012, up nearly 11 percent from a year ago. March 2012 Dec 2011 March 2011 SingTel 3,580 3,549 3,307 Optus 9,489 9,409 9,068 Bharti Airtel 241,148 232,950 211,919 Telkomsel 109,881 107,017 99,365 Total 445,444 433,538 402,524 Note: - Presented in thousands of users. - Total includes SingTel's other mobile affiliates. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)