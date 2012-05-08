SINGAPORE, May 9 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd said on Wednesday its group mobile customer base
reached 445 million users as of March 2012, up nearly 11 percent
from a year ago.
March 2012 Dec 2011 March 2011
SingTel 3,580 3,549 3,307
Optus 9,489 9,409 9,068
Bharti Airtel 241,148 232,950 211,919
Telkomsel 109,881 107,017 99,365
Total 445,444 433,538 402,524
Note: - Presented in thousands of users.
- Total includes SingTel's other mobile affiliates.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)