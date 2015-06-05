BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
BANGKOK, June 5 Jay Mart PCL, Thailand's mobile handset distributor, said on Friday it has bought a nearly 25 percent stake in Singer Thailand PCL , a distributor of electrical appliances, for almost 1 billion thai baht ($30 million).
Jay Mart will become the largest shareholder of Singer and the deal will help strenghthen business strategies of the two companies, Chief Executive Adisak Sukhumwittaya told Reuters.
Adisak said the transaction was executed via several big lot sales on the Thai stock exchange. ($1 = 33.7300 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: