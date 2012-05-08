May 8 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company, is close
to acquiring a Silicon Valley-based mobile advertising startup,
a person familiar with the matter said.
AdJitsu, which provides tools to make three-dimensional
animated ads in mobile apps in iPhone and iPads, is in the
process of being bought by SingTel's U.S.-based mobile
advertising solutions subsidiary Amobee, this person said.
Amobee, also based in Silicon Valley, was bought by SingTel
in March for $321 million.
AdJitsu is a unit of Palo Alto, California-based startup
Cooliris, which has raised $28 million from big venture capital
names such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, DAG Ventures and
The Westly Group.
Cooliris could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company started off as a service to view photo and video
content on the Web in a more visually appealing "3D Wall" but
branched out to start Adjitsu and a photo sharing app called
Liveshare.
Adjistu, which was spun off into a separate unit last
December, has been seeing a lot of interest from both
advertisers and ad networks, and growing at a rapid pace, the
company had said last month.