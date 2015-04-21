SINGAPORE, April 21 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd on Tuesday said it wants to delist from the
Australian stock exchange due to low trading interest.
Singtel has been listed on the ASX in the form of CHESS
Depositary Interests (CDIs), which allow foreign companies to
trade on the market, since 2001, a company statement said.
In recent years, the number of the company's CDIs has
declined significantly, while daily trading volume and liquidity
are very low, Singtel said.
Singtel CDIs are expected to be removed from the official
ASX list on June 5, after the company requested approval from
ASX Ltd to delist.
Singtel said the delisting would not affect its business and
operations in Australia. Australia contributed 30 percent of the
company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation in financial year 2014.
Singtel shares on the ASX fell half a percent to
A$4.19 on Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)