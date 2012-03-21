SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, will lay
off around 500 staff in Singapore who will be offered jobs at a
unit of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as part of a
restructuring.
Sino Huawei Technologies Pte Ltd will then operate and
maintain SingTel's copper-based voice and data network
infrastructure in Singapore for an initial period of five years
starting June, SingTel said in a statement.
"The initiative will allow SingTel to focus on core
competencies such as product development, marketing and customer
engagement," said Executive Vice President of Networks Tay Soo
Meng.
Affected SingTel employees will be offered employment at
Huawei with no change to existing roles, responsibilities,
remuneration and benefits, the Singapore firm added.
SingTel, which employs around 13,400 people in Singapore, is
trying to turn itself into a multimedia content provider to
differentiate itself from other telecom firms that provide
utility-like services.
