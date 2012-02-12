* Q3 net profit S$902 mln vs S$998 mln year ago
* Net profit falls y/y for 4th straight quarter
* Sees stable dividends from associates despite Bharti
weakness
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) posted a fourth
consecutive fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by weakness
in Singapore and India, but it reiterated a forecast for low
single-digit annual revenue growth in the city-state and stable
dividends from its associate firms.
SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, reported a
net profit of S$902 million ($716 million) for the quarter ended
December, down 9.6 percent from S$998 million a year ago.
The result lagged the average forecast of S$922 million by
four analysts surveyed by Reuters. SingTel has now reported four
straight quarters of year-on-year profit decline.
"It has been a while since SingTel results beat market
expectations and some of the operational KPIs in the 3Q result
suggest rising competitive pressures, hence we think the share
price will likely remain weak," said Sachin Gupta, Nomura's
Singapore-based Asian telecom analyst.
SingTel's underlying net profit was S$895 million, 7.6
percent below the S$968 million posted a year ago.
In Singapore, revenue rose 3 per cent to S$1.68 billion, but
EBITDA fell 7 percent to S$547 million due to higher mobile
acquisition and retention costs. SingTel, like most mobile
operators, subsidises the cost of handsets such as the iPhone to
get customers.
"The strong gain in mobile customers in Singapore during the
quarter led to higher acquisition and retention costs, while
contributions from the regional mobile associates declined due
to their weaker currencies and 3G losses from Bharti India,"
SingTel said in a statement.
SingTel's earnings have been on a downtrend due to weaker
performances by its once fast-growing mobile phone associates,
in particular Bharti Airtel Ltd, which last week
reported a 22 percent drop in net profit for the three months to
December.
Bharti, which ventured into Africa in 2010 by acquiring most
of the African operations of Kuwait's Zain, has been
struggling to turn around the African businesses. Its
weaker-than-expected performance the last quarter was, however,
due to fierce competition in the Indian market.
SingTel saw stronger contributions from Telkomsel
in Indonesia and AIS in Thailand, but its Philippine
associate Globe Telecom reported lower earnings.
SingTel's Australian unit, Optus, grew operating revenue by
2 percent to A$2.42 billion ($2.6 billion) while net profit for
the quarter rose 4 per cent to A$177 million.
SingTel reiterated guidance for low single-digit growth in
operating revenue and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Australia.
Shares in SingTel, which is 55 percent owned by Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings, have fallen by about 1 percent
so far this year, underperforming a 12 percent rise in broader
Singapore market.
($1 = 1.2599 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)