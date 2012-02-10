BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore Telecommunications said the mobile customer base of the company and its associates rose 13 percent to 434 million as of December 31 from a year ago. SingTel's aggregate customer base (in millions): As of Dec 31, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 SingTel 3.55 3.49 3.23 Optus 9.44 9.23 8.97 Bharti 232.95 227.04 199.61 Telkomsel 107.02 104.15 94.01 Total 433.57 423.89 382.81 (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year