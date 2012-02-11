(Company corrects some data) SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore Telecommunications said the mobile customer base of the company and its associates rose 13 percent to 434 million as of December 31 from a year ago. SingTel's aggregate customer base (in millions): As of Dec 31, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 SingTel 3.55 3.49 3.23 Optus 9.41 9.23 8.97 Bharti 232.95 227.04 199.61 Telkomsel 107.02 104.15 94.01 Total 433.54 423.89 382.81 (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)