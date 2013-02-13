SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator,
reported on Thursday a worse-than-expected 8.3 percent fall in
third quarter net profit and reiterated its forecast for a fall
in revenues this year.
The Singapore telco, which owns Australia's Optus and stakes
in several mobile operators in the region, has been struggling
to grow its earnings due to slowing growth in Singaporean and
Australian mobile phone subscriptions and problems at Indian
associate Bharti Airtel.
For the financial year ending March 2013, SingTel said it
expects a low single-digit increase in revenue from Singapore
and a mid single-digit drop in revenue from Australia.
SingTel, Singapore's largest company by market
capitalisation, earned S$827 million ($668 million) in the three
months ended December, falling from S$902 million a year ago as
a strong Singapore dollar and one-off charges eroded its bottom
line.
Its results lagged the S$900 million average estimate of
three analysts polled by Reuters.
The lower profit was mainly due to exceptional charges of
S$67 million for the restructuring of Optus' workforce and
accelerated depreciation charges at Philippine associate Globe
Telecom's network modernisation.
SingTel's underlying net profit fell 2.3 percent to S$874
million from S$895 million a year ago.
Revenue fell 5 percent to S$4.60 billion while earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
were stable at S$1.26 billion.
OPTUS, BHARTI
SingTel said its Australian operation Optus reported EBITDA
growth of 3 percent during the quarter, despite a 6 percent
decline in revenue.
"EBITDA margin improved 2.0 percentage points to 25.2
percent, reflecting strong cost management," it added.
Regional mobile phone associates, Thailand's Advanced Info
Service (AIS) and Indonesia's Telkomsel, recorded
robust growth, which was partially offset by Bharti's lower
earnings and weak regional currencies.
AIS, the top Thai mobile phone operator, reported a more
than doubling in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong voice
and data services and higher handset sales after the launch of
Apple's iPhone 5.
For Indonesia's Telkomsel, SingTel's share of pretax
ordinary profit rose 10.5 percent to S$250 million during the
quarter from a year ago. In constant currency terms, the
contribution from Telkomsel rose 24.5 percent.
Bharti, India's biggest mobile phone operator, however,
reported its net profit fell for the 12th consecutive quarter,
hurt by foreign exchange losses as well as higher taxes and
financing costs.
SingTel owns about a third of Bharti, whose 72 percent
year-on-year drop in quarterly profit was way below the
estimates of analysts polled by Reuters.
"Pre-tax earnings (from associates) grew 1 percent to S$455
million and would have increased 11 percent if exchange rates
were unchanged from a year ago," SingTel said.
SingTel said it will continue to invest in networks and
adopt "transformational initiatives" to drive longer-term
growth.
"As a result of these investments, the group incurred higher
depreciation, spectrum amortisation charges, and increased costs
from the acquisition of digital companies," it said.
