SINGAPORE Aug 13 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd signaled on Tuesday it may not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded its strategic review of the business.

The statement came after SingTel received offers for Optus that were below the A$2 billion ($1.8 billion) price previously set by the Singapore company, sources told Reuters last week.

SingTel had initiated a review of Optus, which owns and operates satellites in Australia, in March this year.

"Based on the review, SingTel is committed to growing and investing in the satellite business," the company said in a statement.

SingTel may still pursue an initial public offering for Optus, but the timing for such a deal is not certain, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as the information is not public. ($1 = 1.0899 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar)