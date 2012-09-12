By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 12
JERUSALEM, Sept 12 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, the largest telecoms company in southeast Asia,
plans to acquire more high-tech firms, including in Israel, as
it transforms itself into a multimedia and information and
communications technology company.
"We are interested in investing in startups addressing major
trends as well as the rise of social and local networks, mobile
advertising and the increased need for systems that use
smartphone applications," Allen Lew, chief executive of
SingTel's new Digital Life unit, said at the annual High Tech
Industry Association conference in Jerusalem.
"Israel is an important part of our golden plans for the
digital space. We will be making strategic acquisitions and we
will be partnering with companies here," he said.
SingTel in March bought Amobee Inc, an Israeli mobile
advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.
Lew said the company has a venture capital fund of S$200
million ($162.7 million) to invest in global start-ups.
SingTel, the world's second-largest mobile operator behind
China Mobile with 462 million customers in 26 countries, earlier
this year set up a new structure to raise its presence in
content and mobile applications as companies like Apple Inc
grab more revenues from mobile phone users globally.
Lew said the firm needs to enter into complementary
partnerships with other telecoms groups to give SingTel the
"best chance for continued success".
One key focus for SingTel, he said, will be in television
services and delivering more personalised and relevant but fewer
choices to customers in developed countries after analysing
viewing behaviour. For customers in emerging markets such as
India and Indonesia who cannot afford TV at home, SingTel -
which has 8 million pay TV subscribers - plans to provide TV
services via smartphones.
"In developing markets ... the mobile device is the only
device they use to access the Internet and get information," Lew
said.
Another area of focus for SingTel is mobile advertising,
where users can receive targeted offers and coupons while
advertisers also reap financial benefits.
Lew said SingTel must make changes since the largest telecom
companies with deep pockets were creating new competition for
digital services and trying to lure away its customers.
($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars)
