BRIEF-Apple's Tim Cook says decision to withdraw from Paris agreement was wrong
* Apple CEO on Twitter - "Decision to withdraw from the #parisagreeement was wrong for our planet."
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has expressed interest to obtain a telecom license in Myanmar, but the outcome is still unclear, CEO Chua Sock Koong said on Thursday.
She told a news conference that Myanmar has indicated that there are two more licenses to be given. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.