SINGAPORE Jan 4 State-controlled Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which has about 50 percent of Singapore's mobile phone market, said on its Facebook page customers in some areas of this famously efficient city-state have suffered service outages since Tuesday night.

SingTel, as the company is known, said a large number of its mobile Internet users in the northern and western areas of the city were having difficulties sending and receiving e-mails and accessing the Internet.

"Some 3G customers may be experiencing intermittent difficulty accessing the Internet via their mobile devices. Our engineers are working to resolve it as soon as possible," the company said. The company said later it had restored service and was continuing to monitor the network, but customer posts on the company's Facebook page said the service was still spotty.

SingTel officials would not immediately comment on the breakdown when contacted by Reuters. But hundreds of SingTel users voiced their frustration over the breakdown on its Facebook page.

"After our screwed-up transport, now comes our telecommunications...Is this Singapore standard?," asked Jason Leng. "The least you can do is to notify us via SMS and not leave us guessing and worried the fault is with our devices," he added.

The SingTel breakdown follows a spate of other mishaps in the city involving its commuter train system as well as flooding along the city-state's Orchard Road shopping belt in December, all of which have dented Singapore's reputation for efficient government and high standards.

SingTel and SMRT, the train operator, are subsidiaries of Singapore state-owned investment company, Temasek Holdings . (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Matt Driskill)