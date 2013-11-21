SINGAPORE Nov 21 Singapore Telecommunications
Limited has won conditional approval from regulators
to acquire the entire ownership of a company responsible for
developing the city-state's broadband network.
In August, NetLink Trust, owned but not controlled by
SingTel, proposed to acquire OpenNet Pte Ltd., a consortium
developing the broadband network, for S$126 million dollars
($101 million). The plan triggered objections from other
Singapore telecom firms.
Singapore's Info-communications Development Authority (IDA)
handed down the approval on Thursday, but attached several
conditions to ensure fair competition, it said in a statement.
(link.reuters.com/vyg84v)
The IDA asked for the establishment of a monitoring board to
ensure SingTel would not influence the management and decision
making of CityNet Infrastructure Management Pte. Ltd, the
Trust-Manager of the NetLink Trust.
It also required CityNet to consult the IDA on appointing
contractors and said CityNet should have full independence in
deciding on prices, terms and conditions for services it offers,
IDA said in a statement.
SingTel had promised to cease its role as the key
subcontractor to OpenNet within 12 months of completion of the
transaction, and to cut its stake in NetLink Trust to less than
25 percent by April 22, 2018.
SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications
operator, said the applicants for the deal, including itself,
OpenNet, CityNet and NetLink Trust, have up to 14 days to accept
the conditions laid out by the IDA.
For a company statement, click
($1 = 1.2437 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Keiron Henderson)