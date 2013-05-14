SINGAPORE May 15 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications
operator, posted on Wednesday a 33 percent fall in fourth
quarter net profit, hurt by a one-time loss arising from the
sale of its stake in Pakistan's Warid.
SingTel, Singapore's largest company by market
capitalisation, earned S$868 million ($698.42 million) in the
three months ended March, down from S$1.29 billion a year ago.
The Singapore telco's underlying net profit -- which
excludes one-off items -- dipped 2 percent to S$1 billion from
S$1.02 billion a year ago.
Despite the weaker result, SingTel said it will pay a final
dividend of 10 Singapore cents a share, up from 9.0 Singapore
cents a year ago.
Looking ahead, Singapore said it expects consolidated
revenue to be stable in the current financial year ending March
2014.
"Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), however, is expected to grow by low
single-digit level, led by productivity and yield management
initiatives," it said.
SingTel reported S$225 million of divestment loss from Warid
which was partly offset by S$149 million of net dividend income
from Southern Cross. SingTel had a non-recurring tax credit of
S$270 million in the year-ago quarter.
($1 = 1.2428 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata)