SINGAPORE May 15 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted on Wednesday a 33 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit, hurt by a one-time loss arising from the sale of its stake in Pakistan's Warid.

SingTel, Singapore's largest company by market capitalisation, earned S$868 million ($698.42 million) in the three months ended March, down from S$1.29 billion a year ago.

The Singapore telco's underlying net profit -- which excludes one-off items -- dipped 2 percent to S$1 billion from S$1.02 billion a year ago.

Despite the weaker result, SingTel said it will pay a final dividend of 10 Singapore cents a share, up from 9.0 Singapore cents a year ago.

Looking ahead, Singapore said it expects consolidated revenue to be stable in the current financial year ending March 2014.

"Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), however, is expected to grow by low single-digit level, led by productivity and yield management initiatives," it said.

SingTel reported S$225 million of divestment loss from Warid which was partly offset by S$149 million of net dividend income from Southern Cross. SingTel had a non-recurring tax credit of S$270 million in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 1.2428 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata)