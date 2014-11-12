SINGAPORE Nov 13 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Souththeast Asia's largest telecommunications
operator, reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Thursday, helped by higher contributions from its
regional associates.
SingTel posted a net profit of S$1.04 billion ($806 million)
for the three months ended September, compared with S$870
million a year ago.
It posted an underlying net profit of S$979 million,
excluding one-time items.
(1 US dollar = 1.2909 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese)