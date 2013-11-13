SINGAPORE Nov 14 Southeast Asia's largest
telecommunications operator Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
reported a 0.3 percent rise in second quarter net
profit on Thursday, missing expectations as the strong Singapore
dollar hit earnings overseas.
The company saw revenue fall 9 percent compared with the
same period last year, hit mainly by the drop in the Australian
dollar.
SingTel's major overseas businesses are in Australia, India
and Indonesia, whose currencies have all depreciated by around
10 percent against the Singapore dollar over the past year.
SingTel posted a net profit of S$870 million ($696.78
million), below the average S$893 million forecast of five
analysts polled by Reuters. Its earnings before interests,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were S$1.30
billion, up 3 percent compared with a year ago.
The company said the number of mobile customers is up 7
percent from a year ago to 486 million, and going forward it is
focusing on users in developing markets starting to access the
internet via their phones.
"Leveraging our experience in Singapore and Australia, we
are increasing our collaboration with our regional mobile
associates in digital services as these markets transition to
higher data usage," chief executive Chua Sock Koong said in a
statement.
The company stuck to the outlook it gave in its first
quarter earnings in August, when it said it expects group
revenue to fall by mid single digit level and EBITDA to decline
by low single digits for the financial year ending March 2014.
($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong. Editing by Andre Grenon)