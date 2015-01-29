Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
SINGAPORE Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment on Friday said they had established HOOQ, a joint venture start-up to offer a regional video service in Asia.
HOOQ will deliver Hollywood blockbusters and television series, as well as Asian movies and programmes, enabling customers to stream and download shows on their platform of choice, SingTel said in a statement.
HOOQ would be rolled out progressively in Singtel's Asian footprint including Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Thailand from the first quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.