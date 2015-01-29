SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros.
Entertainment on Friday said they had established HOOQ, a joint
venture start-up to offer a regional video service in Asia.
HOOQ will deliver Hollywood blockbusters and television
series, as well as Asian movies and programmes, enabling
customers to stream and download shows on their platform of
choice, SingTel said in a statement.
HOOQ would be rolled out progressively in Singtel's Asian
footprint including Indonesia, the Philippines, India and
Thailand from the first quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)