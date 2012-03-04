SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it will introduce a new organisational structure focused more on products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee Inc, a mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.

Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications company said the new structure will take effect on April 1 and comprise three groups -- consumer, digital services and information and communications technology (ICT).

Paul O'Sullivan, now the head of SingTel's Australian unit Optus, will lead the Group Consumer division and Allen Lew, now the head of Singapore operations, will be in charge of digital services.

