HONG KONG, Sept 26 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has priced its block deal to sell 400 million shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd at S$3.20 per share, a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Earlier, Temasek confirmed that it has agreed to sell 400 million shares in Singtel.

Temasek had offered the shares in a range of S$3.20-S$3.25 per share, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The final pricing represents a 3.9 percent discount to Singtel's Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)