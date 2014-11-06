Nov 6SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Said on Wednesday recorded 9-month sales of 52.8 million euros and is thus significantly below the level of the prior-year period in the amount of 93.1 million euros

* Said 9-month order intake of 48.4 million euros(previous year: 82.6 million euros)

* Said order backlog as per Sept. 30 amounted to 15.9 million euros and was thus below the comparable level as of Sept. 30, 2013 (29.6 million euros)

* Said for full business year company thus projects on operating loss (EBIT) before extraordinary charges in a range of 26.0 euros to 29.0 million euros

* Said net loss for the full-year including taxes and the financial result will be in a range of 53.0 million euros to 56.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: