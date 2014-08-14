Aug 14 Singulus Technologies AG : * Says sales in the 1st half of 2014 amounted to EUR 30.1 million (previous

year: EUR 49.2 million) * Says in the 2nd quarter sales in the amount of EUR 13.4 million (previous

year: EUR 26.4 million) * Says order intake in the 1st half of the business year 2014 stood at EUR 25.2

million (previous year: EUR 48.8 million) * Says order intake in the 2nd quarter amounted to EUR 11.1 million (previous

year: EUR 33.2 million) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to EUR -12.5 million

(previous year: EUR -6.5 million) * Says EBIT in Q2 was also negative at EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR -1.6

million). * Says executive board deem the achievement of breaking even on an operating

million). * Says executive board deem the achievement of breaking even on an operating

basis as very challenging for FY 2014