BRIEF-Iflytek sees FY 2017 H1 net profit down 30 pct to 70 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 76.8 million yuan to 179.3 million yuan
Dec 9 Singulus Technologies Ag
* Extends buy-back program for corporate bond until june 30, 2015
* Total volume will be increased by up to eur 7.0 million (nominal) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Harro Ten Wolde)
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 76.8 million yuan to 179.3 million yuan
April 18 A murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland remained on the loose on Tuesday as authorities appealed to the public for help in the case.