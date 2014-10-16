BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 16 Sinnerschrader AG :
* Says net revenue for period from June to August 2014 of around 13.5 million euros, exceeding figure for previous year by around 37 pct and revenue in preceding three-month period by more than 3 pct
* Says will close 2013/2014 financial year with net revenue of more than 48.5 million euros
* Says is expected to achieve its profit targets for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.