Oct 16 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Says net revenue for period from June to August 2014 of around 13.5 million euros, exceeding figure for previous year by around 37 pct and revenue in preceding three-month period by more than 3 pct

* Says will close 2013/2014 financial year with net revenue of more than 48.5 million euros

* Says is expected to achieve its profit targets for FY