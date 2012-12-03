Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's top securities regulator said on Monday it believes top accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP breached the Ontario Securities Act in its audits of troubled forestry company Sino-Forest Corp.
The Ontario Securities Commission released formal allegations on Monday, alleging that Ernst & Young "breached the Ontario Securities Act by failing to conduct their audits in accordance with relevant industry standards."
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.